RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) PT Raised to $256.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $229.00 to $256.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.

RBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

RBC opened at $270.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $277.25.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $737,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $76,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,756 shares in the company, valued at $705,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,791 shares of company stock worth $11,966,473 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,915.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 24.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

