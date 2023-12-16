Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 2,476 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,422 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,313 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 396.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,390,000 after purchasing an additional 468,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,305,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,952,000 after purchasing an additional 432,829 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.09 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

