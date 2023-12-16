Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 2,829 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

