Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 3,471 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

ACI opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.