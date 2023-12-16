Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 417 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 285.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,365,000 after acquiring an additional 778,377 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $91,811.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $91,811.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $526,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Price Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.91. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $62.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.31.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

