Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 445 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,169 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after buying an additional 1,431,648 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 573,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,407,000 after buying an additional 450,395 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.62.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

