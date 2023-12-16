Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 668 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $77.44 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $97.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

