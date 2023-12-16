Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

