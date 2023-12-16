Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in HP were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of HP by 15.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476,783 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HP by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $91,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,666,568 shares of company stock valued at $279,521,351. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HP

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.