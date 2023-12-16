Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 130 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Acuity Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYI opened at $203.13 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.15.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

