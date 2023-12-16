Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 1,593 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ET opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.62. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

