Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 846 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,819,000 after buying an additional 214,133 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,653,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,441,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 785,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,900 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 630,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 414,654 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:SPR opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.