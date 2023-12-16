Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 329.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

