Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Shell were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth about $327,997,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $212.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

