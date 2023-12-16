Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in DexCom were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA grew its stake in DexCom by 163.4% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 251.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $2,108,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in DexCom by 40.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 809,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 232,544 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $122.59 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $109.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,477. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.56.

View Our Latest Report on DexCom

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.