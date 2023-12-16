Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Etsy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its position in Etsy by 2.9% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Etsy by 184.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Etsy by 41.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Etsy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The business had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $652,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,005.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,490. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.