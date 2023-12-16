Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in KLA were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in KLA by 97,540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 1,414.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after buying an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KLA by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KLA Stock Performance
KLA stock opened at $585.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.65. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $590.15.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.
KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
KLA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
