Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $356,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

