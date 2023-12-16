Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $370,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

