Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in NetApp were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,170,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 20.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 391,771 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 66,369 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 51.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.15.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,586.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,495. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

