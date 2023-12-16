Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SAP were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.48. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $160.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

