Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Air Lease by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 51,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Price Performance

Air Lease stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

