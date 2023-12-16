Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in BP were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth approximately $10,250,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 2,638.4% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 79,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 76,383 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 8.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 432,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after buying an additional 2,144,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.10.

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.14 and a 52-week high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.33%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

