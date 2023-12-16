Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after purchasing an additional 110,792 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

