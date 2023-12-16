Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $222,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after purchasing an additional 170,914 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $615,840.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,032,712.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $615,840.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,032,712.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,410 shares of company stock worth $33,235,102 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.9 %

SNOW stock opened at $199.00 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $202.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

