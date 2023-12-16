Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $224,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,896 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

