Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $227,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $224.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.57.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

