Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $248,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,268 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in Expedia Group by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,969 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,178,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,066,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $145.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $149.94.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.65.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

