Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $320,000 in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $16,915,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 71,587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,487,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 1.6 %

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $67.11.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

