Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New $237,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $108.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

