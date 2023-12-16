Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New $406,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.39.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

