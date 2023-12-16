Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.42.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $310.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.22. The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

