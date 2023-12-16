Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYF. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

