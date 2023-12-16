Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $120.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

