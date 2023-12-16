Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 13 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $859.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $887.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $817.15 and its 200 day moving average is $792.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

