Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 260 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $101.04 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average of $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595 over the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

