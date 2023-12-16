Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.08% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $30.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

