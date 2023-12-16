Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $307.30 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.60, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

