Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,628.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,601.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,527.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

