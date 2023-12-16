Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,188,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in FirstEnergy by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 2.4 %

FE opened at $36.98 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

