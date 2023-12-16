Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 128 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $128.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.04. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

