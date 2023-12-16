Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 202 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,643,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,200,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,765.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,044 shares of company stock worth $4,682,557. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $158.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average is $144.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

