Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 244 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Copart were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.5 %

CPRT stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

