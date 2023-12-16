Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 245,062 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,062 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 428,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 118,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 44,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.15.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
