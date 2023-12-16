Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 245,062 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,062 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 428,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 118,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 44,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.