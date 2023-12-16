Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 255 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

