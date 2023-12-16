Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 2,889 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLSR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

XLSR opened at $45.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.