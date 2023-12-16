Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 305 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,787,000 after acquiring an additional 38,152 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFG opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

