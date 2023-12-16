Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 364 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.61. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.