Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 371 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Welltower were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 105.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

