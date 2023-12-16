Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 389 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,276,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,757,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

